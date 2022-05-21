At A Glance
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland214.840
Long Island1113.458
Lancaster1114.44010
York817.32013
Staten Island519.20815½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia187.720
High Point188.692½
Charleston1214.462
Kentucky1115.423
Lexington1115.423
Friday's Games

Gastonia 12, Charleston 10

York 2, Lexington 1

High Point 3, Staten Island 2

Southern Maryland 13, Long Island 2

Lancaster 16, Kentucky 10

Saturday's Games

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lexington at York, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

