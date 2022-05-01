At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland71.875
Long Island53.6252
Lancaster36.333
York26.2505
Staten Island08.0007
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia81.889
Charleston63.6672
High Point63.6672
Lexington45.4444
Kentucky27.2226
Saturday's Games

Gastonia 6, Staten Island 5

Lexington 8, Long Island 6

Charleston 7, High Point 3

Southern Maryland 16, Kentucky 2

Lancaster 5, York 3

Sunday's Games

Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, TBD

Gastonia at York, TBD

Tuesday's Games

Charleston at Kentucky, 10:05 a.m

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, TBD

Gastonia at York, TBD

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you