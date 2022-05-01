|At A Glance
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Long Island
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Lancaster
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|York
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Staten Island
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Charleston
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|High Point
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Lexington
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Kentucky
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Saturday's Games
Gastonia 6, Staten Island 5
Lexington 8, Long Island 6
Charleston 7, High Point 3
Southern Maryland 16, Kentucky 2
Lancaster 5, York 3
|Sunday's Games
Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
York at Lancaster, TBD
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, TBD
Gastonia at York, TBD
