All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland4518.714
Long Island3329.53211½
York2932.47515
Lancaster2636.41918½
Staten Island1844.29026½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia4220.677
High Point3825.603
Kentucky3031.49211½
Charleston2637.41316½
Lexington2338.37718½
Friday's Games

Lancaster 14, Staten Island 7

Gastonia 12, Lexington 11, 10 innings

Charleston 2, Kentucky 1, 11 innings

High Point 6, Southern Maryland 3

York 10, Long Island 5

Saturday's Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35, p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35, p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

