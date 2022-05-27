At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland237.767
Long Island1415.483
Lancaster1416.4679
York1119.34512
Staten Island623.20716½
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point228.733
Gastonia2010.6672
Charleston1317.4339
Kentucky1216.4299
Lexington1216.4299
Thursday's Games

Lancaster 4, Gastonia 1

York 17, Staten Island 1

High Point at Charleston, ppd.

Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 3

Kentucky at Lexington, ppd.

Friday's Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

High Point at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

High Point at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

