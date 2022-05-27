|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|Long Island
|14
|15
|.483
|8½
|Lancaster
|14
|16
|.467
|9
|York
|11
|19
|.345
|12
|Staten Island
|6
|23
|.207
|16½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Gastonia
|20
|10
|.667
|2
|Charleston
|13
|17
|.433
|9
|Kentucky
|12
|16
|.429
|9
|Lexington
|12
|16
|.429
|9
|Thursday's Games
Lancaster 4, Gastonia 1
York 17, Staten Island 1
High Point at Charleston, ppd.
Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 3
Kentucky at Lexington, ppd.
|Friday's Games
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
High Point at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
High Point at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
