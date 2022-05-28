At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland239.719
Lancaster1517.4698
Long Island1417.452
York1220.37511
Staten Island624.20016
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point238.742
Gastonia2210.688
Charleston1517.469
Kentucky1216.429
Lexington1216.429
Friday's Games

Lancaster 3, York 2

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 0

Gastonia 5, Long Island 3

High Point at Staten Island, ppd.

Saturday's Games

High Point 4, Staten Island 1

York 3, Lancaster 1

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 2

Gastonia 10, Long Island 3

Sunday's Games

High Point at Staten Island, 1 p.m., 1st game

High Point at Staten Island, 4 p.m., 2nd game

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

High Point at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 1:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

