At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island2016.556
Southern Maryland1817.514
York1619.457
Lancaster1421.400
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2213.629
West Virginia2114.6001
Gastonia1719.472
Lexington1322.3719
Saturday's Games

Gastonia 4, Lexington 3, 1st game

Lexington 6, Gastonia 5, 2nd game

Long Island 6, Lancaster 2

Southern Maryland 7, York 6

High Point 3, West Virginia 2

Sunday's Games

Long Island 14, Lancaster 1, 1st game

Long Island 4, Lancaster 2, 2nd game

York 8, Southern Maryland 4

Lexington 12, Gastonia 7

West Virginia 6, High Point 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

High Point at West Virginia, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

High Point at West Virginia, 2nd game

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you