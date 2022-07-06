At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland4818.727
Long Island3629.55411½
York3035.46217½
Lancaster2937.43919
Staten Island1847.27729
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia4421.677
High Point3927.591
Kentucky3431.52310
Charleston2640.39418½
Lexington2342.35421
Monday's Games

Kentucky 2, Lexington 1, Game 1

Kentucy 6, Lexington 5, Game 2

Lancaster 3, York 1

Long Island 4, Staten Island 0

High Point 8, Gastonia 1

Southern Maryland 7, Charleston 6

Tuesday's Games

York 4, Lancaster 2, Game 1

York 3, Lancaster 1, Game 2

Gastonia 8, High Point 5

Staten Island 4, Long Island 1

Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 1

Lexington 11, Kentucky 8

Wednesday's Games

Kentucky at Lexington, 2, 11 a.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

