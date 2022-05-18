At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland193.864
Long Island912.429
Lancaster814.36411
York715.31812
Staten Island516.23813½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia166.727
High Point158.652
Charleston1211.522
Lexington1112.478
Kentucky914.391
Tuesday's Games

Southern Maryland 5, Gastonia 4

York 5, Lancaster 4

Long Island 1, Staten Island 0

Lexington 8, High Point 4

Charleston 16, Kentucky 2

Wednesday's Games

Charleston at Kentucky, 10:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lancaster at York, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you