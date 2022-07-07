|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|48
|18
|.727
|—
|Long Island
|36
|30
|.545
|12
|York
|31
|35
|.470
|17
|Lancaster
|29
|38
|.433
|19½
|Staten Island
|19
|47
|.288
|29
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|High Point
|39
|27
|.591
|5½
|Kentucky
|35
|31
|.530
|9½
|Charleston
|26
|40
|.394
|18½
|Lexington
|23
|43
|.348
|21½
|Wednesday's Games
Kentucky 8, Lexington 2
Lancaster 4, York 2
Staten Island 3, Long Island 1
Southern Maryland at Charleston, ppd.
Gastonia 7, High Point 6
|Thursday's Games
Staten Island at Long Island, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 2, 5:05 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.