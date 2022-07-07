At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland4818.727
Long Island3630.54512
York3135.47017
Lancaster2938.43319½
Staten Island1947.28829
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia4421.677
High Point3927.591
Kentucky3531.530
Charleston2640.39418½
Lexington2343.34821½
Wednesday's Games

Kentucky 8, Lexington 2

Lancaster 4, York 2

Staten Island 3, Long Island 1

Southern Maryland at Charleston, ppd.

Gastonia 7, High Point 6

Thursday's Games

Staten Island at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 2, 5:05 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

