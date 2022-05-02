At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland81.889
Long Island54.5563
Lancaster46.400
York27.2226
Staten Island09.0008
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia91.900
High Point73.7002
Charleston64.6003
Lexington55.5004
Kentucky28.2007
Sunday's Games

Lexington 12, Long Island 9,

Southern Maryland 8, Kentucky 6

High Point 3, Charleston 2

Gastonia 10, Staten Island 5

Lancaster 12, York 6

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, TBD

Gastonia at York, TBD

Tuesday's Games

Charleston at Kentucky, 10:05 a.m

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, TBD

Gastonia at York, TBD

