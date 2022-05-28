At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland238.742
Lancaster1516.4848
Long Island1415.4838
York1120.35512
Staten Island623.20716
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point228.733
Gastonia2110.677
Charleston1417.452
Kentucky1216.4299
Lexington1216.4299
Friday's Games

Lancaster 3, York 2

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 0

Gastonia 5, Long Island 3

High Point at Staten Island, ppd.

Saturday's Games

High Point at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

High Point at Staten Island, 1 p.m., 1st game

High Point at Staten Island, 4 p.m., 2nd game

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

High Point at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 1:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

