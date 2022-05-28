|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|Lancaster
|15
|16
|.484
|8
|Long Island
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|York
|11
|20
|.355
|12
|Staten Island
|6
|23
|.207
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Gastonia
|21
|10
|.677
|1½
|Charleston
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
|Kentucky
|12
|16
|.429
|9
|Lexington
|12
|16
|.429
|9
|Friday's Games
Lancaster 3, York 2
Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 0
Gastonia 5, Long Island 3
High Point at Staten Island, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
High Point at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
High Point at Staten Island, 1 p.m., 1st game
High Point at Staten Island, 4 p.m., 2nd game
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
High Point at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 1:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
