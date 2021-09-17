|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|Southern Maryland
|20
|18
|.526
|½
|York
|18
|21
|.462
|3
|Lancaster
|16
|23
|.410
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|High Point
|23
|16
|.590
|1
|Gastonia
|17
|22
|.436
|6½
|Lexington
|16
|22
|.421
|7
|Wednesday's Games
York 6, Lancaster 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Lancaster at York, ppd., 2nd game
Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 4
Lexington 10, Gastonia 7
West Virginia 4, High Point 3
|Thursday's Games
Lancaster 7, York 4. 1st game
Lancaster 6, York 3, 2nd game
Long Island 15, Southern Maryland 6
Lexington 3, Gastonia 1
West Virginia 3, High Point 2
|Friday's Games
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lexington at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lexington at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.