First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland225.815
Long Island1214.462
Lancaster1215.44410
York918.33313
Staten Island521.19216½
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point208.714
Gastonia198.704½
Charleston1315.4647
Kentucky1216.4298
Lexington1216.4298
Sunday's Games

Lexington 4, York 1

Long Island 7, Southern Maryland 6, 10 innings

Kentucky 5, Lancaster 0

High Point 4, Staten Island 3

Charleston 8, Gastonia 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

