|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|22
|5
|.815
|—
|Long Island
|12
|14
|.462
|9½
|Lancaster
|12
|15
|.444
|10
|York
|9
|18
|.333
|13
|Staten Island
|5
|21
|.192
|16½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Gastonia
|19
|8
|.704
|½
|Charleston
|13
|15
|.464
|7
|Kentucky
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Lexington
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Sunday's Games
Lexington 4, York 1
Long Island 7, Southern Maryland 6, 10 innings
Kentucky 5, Lancaster 0
High Point 4, Staten Island 3
Charleston 8, Gastonia 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
