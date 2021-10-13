At A Glance
North Division Championship Series
Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 1

Monday, Oct. 11: Southern Maryland 3, Long Island 2

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Long Island 7, Southern Maryland 0

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Long Island 5, Southern Maryland 4

South Division Championship Series
Lexington 2, Charleston 1

Monday, Oct. 11: Charleston 3, Lexington 2, 13 innings

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Lexington 6, Charleston 5

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Lexington 10, Charleston 3

Atlantic League Championship

(Best-of-5)
Long Island vs. Lexington

Friday, Oct. 15: Lexington at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16: Lexington at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18: Long Island at Lexington, TBD

x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: Long Island at Lexington, TBD

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Long Island at Lexington, TBD

