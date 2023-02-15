Wednesday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €2,074,505

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ABN AMRO Open at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Holger Rune (4), Denmark, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Quentin Halys, France, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

