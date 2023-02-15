Wednesday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €2,074,505
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ABN AMRO Open at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3.
Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
Holger Rune (4), Denmark, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Quentin Halys, France, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 6-3.
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
