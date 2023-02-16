Thursday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €2,074,505
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Thursday from ABN AMRO Open at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Felix Auger-Aliassime (3), Canada, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-4, 6-3.
Daniil Medvedev (6), Russia, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.