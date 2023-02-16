Thursday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €2,074,505

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Thursday from ABN AMRO Open at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Felix Auger-Aliassime (3), Canada, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (6), Russia, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

