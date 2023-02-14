Tuesday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €2,074,505

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from ABN AMRO Open at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-5.

Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (4).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (3), United States, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 10-4.

