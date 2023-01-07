Saturday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-6 (5), 1-0, ret.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (3), Britain, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 7-5.

