Saturday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Semifinals
Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-6 (5), 1-0, ret.
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, 6-3, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (3), Britain, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-2, 6-3.
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 7-5.
