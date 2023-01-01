Sunday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Yibing Wu, China, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Roman Safiullin (3), Russia, def. Vasek Pospisil (7), Canada, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Kwon Soon Woo (1), South Korea, def. Taro Daniel (5), Japan, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 7-5.

