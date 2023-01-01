Sunday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Yibing Wu, China, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Roman Safiullin (3), Russia, def. Vasek Pospisil (7), Canada, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Kwon Soon Woo (1), South Korea, def. Taro Daniel (5), Japan, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Marcos Giron, United States, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 7-5.
