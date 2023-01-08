Sunday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Championship

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (3), Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you