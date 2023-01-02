Monday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Holger Rune (5), Denmark, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Quentin Halys, France, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (2), Canada, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Roman Safiullin, Russia, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 6-2.
Jack Draper, Britain, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-2, 6-1.
Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7).
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.
Denis Shapovalov, Canada, and Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Taro Daniel and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.
