Friday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 6-2.
Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Jannik Sinner (6), Italy, 7-5, 6-1.
Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Karen Khachanov (8), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, 6-3, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (3), Britain, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (6), Netherlands, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.
Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (7), Poland, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, def. Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner, Italy, walkover.
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (5), Colombia, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 10-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.