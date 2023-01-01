Monday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

