Friday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinals

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (3), United States, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (4), Britain, walkover.

