Monday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Kwon Soon Woo (7), South Korea, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
Mikael Ymer (2), Sweden, def. Jordan Thompson (8), Australia, 7-6, 7-5.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (6), Argentina, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.
John Millman, Australia, def. Christopher O'Connell (5), Australia, 6-3, 7-6.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Daniel Evans (5), Britain, 7-5, 7-5.
Jack Draper, Britain, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.
Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-4, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (9), 10-7.
John Peers, Australia, and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-6.
