Thursday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $626,945
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Thursday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-4, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, def. Facundo Bagnis and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, walkover.
Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-4, 7-5.
