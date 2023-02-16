Thursday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $626,945

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Thursday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, def. Facundo Bagnis and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, walkover.

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-4, 7-5.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

