Wednesday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $626,945
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (2), Brazil, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, walkover.
Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, def. Pedro Cachin and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, def. Federico Zeballos and Boris Arias, Bolivia, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.