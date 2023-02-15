Wednesday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $626,945

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (2), Brazil, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, walkover.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, def. Pedro Cachin and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, def. Federico Zeballos and Boris Arias, Bolivia, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

