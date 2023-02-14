Tuesday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $626,945

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (8), Spain, 7-5, 6-4.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Argentina, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Francisco Cerundolo (5), Argentina, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 6-4, 6-4.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-1, 6-3.

