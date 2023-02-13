Monday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $626,945
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Monday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-4.
Facundo Bagnis and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-5, 6-4.
