Thursday
At ASB Tennis Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Thursday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 12-10.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-4, 6-0.
