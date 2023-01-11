Thursday

At ASB Tennis Arena

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Thursday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 12-10.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-4, 6-0.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you