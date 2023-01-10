Wednesday

At ASB Tennis Arena

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, 6-1, 0-0, ret.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Ajeet Rai and Finn Reynolds, New Zealand, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 10-5.

