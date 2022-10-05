Wednesday
At National Tennis Center
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Purse: $1,900,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Astana Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-0, 6-2.
Marin Cilic (9), Croatia, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-3, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Alexander Bublik and Beibit Zhukayev, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-2.
