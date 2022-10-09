Sunday
At National Tennis Center
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Purse: $1,900,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Astana Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Championship
Novak Djokovic (4), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, 6-3, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Championship
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Fabrice Martin and Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.