Sunday

At National Tennis Center

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Purse: $1,900,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Astana Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (4), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Championship

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Fabrice Martin and Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

