Thursday

At National Tennis Center

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Purse: $1,900,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Astana Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Marin Cilic (9), Croatia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Fabrice Martin and Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

