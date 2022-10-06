Thursday
At National Tennis Center
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Purse: $1,900,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Astana Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Marin Cilic (9), Croatia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Fabrice Martin and Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.