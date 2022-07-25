Monday
At Atlanta Station
Atlanta
Purse: $708,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Monday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-5.
Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Brandon Nakashima (8), United States, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3.
John Millman, Australia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Mackenzie McDonald and Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys, France, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-8.
Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock (3), United States, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 6-3, 6-3.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis (2), Australia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 7-6 (8), 6-3.
