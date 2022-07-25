Monday

At Atlanta Station

Atlanta

Purse: $708,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Monday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-5.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima (8), United States, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3.

John Millman, Australia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Mackenzie McDonald and Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys, France, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-8.

Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock (3), United States, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 6-3, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis (2), Australia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

