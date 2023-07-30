Sunday
At Atlanta Station
Atlanta
Purse: $737,170
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Championship
Taylor Fritz (1), United States, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Championship
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (4), United States, def. Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, Australia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.