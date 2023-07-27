Thursday
At Atlanta Station
Atlanta
Purse: $737,170
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Daniel Evans (3), Britain, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Trent Bryde and Ethan Quinn, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-2.
Julian Cash, Britain, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Evan King, United States, and Constant Lestienne, France, 7-5, 3-6, 10-7.
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (4), United States, def. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, India, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
