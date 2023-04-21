Friday
At Tenis Klub Mladost
Banja Luka, Bosnia & Herzegovina
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
BANJA LUKA, BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA (AP) _ Results Friday from Banja Luka Open at Tenis Klub Mladost (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.