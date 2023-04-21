Friday

At Tenis Klub Mladost

Banja Luka, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

BANJA LUKA, BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA (AP) _ Results Friday from Banja Luka Open at Tenis Klub Mladost (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you