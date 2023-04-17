Monday
At Tenis Klub Mladost
Banja Luka, Bosnia & Herzegovina
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
BANJA LUKA, BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA (AP) _ Results Monday from Banja Luka Open at Tenis Klub Mladost (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Abdullah Shelbayh, Jordan, def. Lukas Klein (5), Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.
Elias Ymer (6), Sweden, def. Francesco Maestrelli, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.
Radu Albot (1), Moldova, def. Dimitar Kuzmanov, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-3.
Dino Prizmic, Croatia, def. Liam Broady (3), Britain, 7-5, 6-3.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Tallon Griekspoor (5), Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).
Luca van Assche, France, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Nicolas Barrientos (4), Colombia, 7-6 (7), 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.