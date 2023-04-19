Wednesday

At Tenis Klub Mladost

Banja Luka, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

BANJA LUKA, BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Banja Luka Open at Tenis Klub Mladost (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-3, 6-0.

Round of 16

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Borna Coric (3), Croatia, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.

Nikola Cacic and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Hunter Reese, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.

