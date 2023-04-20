Thursday
At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Purse: €2,727,480
Surface: Red clay
BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (11), Bulgaria, walkover.
Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (16), Japan, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (10), Spain, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 7-5.
