Thursday

At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain

Purse: €2,727,480

Surface: Red clay

BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (11), Bulgaria, walkover.

Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (16), Japan, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (10), Spain, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 7-5.

