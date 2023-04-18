Tuesday

At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain

Purse: €2,727,480

Surface: Red clay

BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, def. Lorenzo Giustino, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Francesco Passaro, Italy, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Yibing Wu, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 6-0.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Casper Ruud (3), Norway, def. Ben Shelton, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (10), Spain, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

