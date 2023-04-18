Tuesday
At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Purse: €2,727,480
Surface: Red clay
BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, def. Lorenzo Giustino, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.
Francesco Passaro, Italy, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.
Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Yibing Wu, China, 6-2, 6-2.
Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.
Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.
David Goffin, Belgium, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 6-0.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Casper Ruud (3), Norway, def. Ben Shelton, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (1).
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (10), Spain, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.
Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
