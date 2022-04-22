Friday
At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Purse: €2,802,580
Surface: Red clay
BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Casper Ruud (2), Norway, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-2, 6-2.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (3), Canada, def. Frances Tiafoe (13), United States, 7-5, 6-4.
Diego Schwartzman (6), Argentina, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-4, 7-5.
Pablo Carreno Busta (8), Spain, def. Lorenzo Sonego (11), Italy, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
Alex de Minaur (10), Australia, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-0, ret.
Carlos Alcaraz (5), Spain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, walkover.
