Friday

At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain

Purse: €2,802,580

Surface: Red clay

BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Casper Ruud (2), Norway, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-2, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (3), Canada, def. Frances Tiafoe (13), United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman (6), Argentina, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-4, 7-5.

Pablo Carreno Busta (8), Spain, def. Lorenzo Sonego (11), Italy, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur (10), Australia, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-0, ret.

Carlos Alcaraz (5), Spain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, walkover.

