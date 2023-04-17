Monday
At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Purse: €2,727,480
Surface: Red clay
BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-2, 6-2.
Ben Shelton, United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-5, 6-4.
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-0, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.