Monday

At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain

Purse: €2,727,480

Surface: Red clay

BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-2, 6-2.

Ben Shelton, United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-0, 6-3.

