At Novak Tennis Center

Belgrade

Purse: €597,900

Surface: Red clay

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Serbia Open at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, walkover.

Miomir Kecmanovic (7), Serbia, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (3), Australia, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 2-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 1-6, 11-9.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

