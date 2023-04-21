Friday
At MTTC Iphitos
Munich
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
MUNICH (AP) _ Results Friday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Quarterfinals
Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. David Pel, Netherlands, and Quentin Halys, France, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 10-7.
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Jan-Lennard Struff and Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.