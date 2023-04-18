Tuesday

At MTTC Iphitos

Munich

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

MUNICH (AP) _ Results Tuesday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Sebastian Baez (5), Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Max Hans Rehberg, Germany, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexander Ritschard, Switzerland, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-5, 7-5.

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-3, 0-0, ret.

Lorenzo Sonego (6), Italy, def. Quentin Halys, France, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

