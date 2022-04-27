Wednesday

At MTTC Iphitos

Munich

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

MUNICH (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Botic Van de Zandschulp (8), Netherlands, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. John Millman, Australia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Cristian Garin (5), Chile, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Miomir Kecmanovic (7), Serbia, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, def. Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-4, 7-5.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber and Max Hans Rehberg, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Yannick Hanfmann and Daniel Masur, Germany, walkover.

