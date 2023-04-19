Wednesday
At MTTC Iphitos
Munich
Purse: €562,815
Surface: Red clay
MUNICH (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Guillermo Duran and Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.
Dustin Brown, Jamaica, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Jeremy Chardy and Ugo Humbert, France, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
