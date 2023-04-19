Wednesday

At MTTC Iphitos

Munich

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

MUNICH (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Guillermo Duran and Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.

Dustin Brown, Jamaica, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Jeremy Chardy and Ugo Humbert, France, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

