At MTTC Iphitos

Munich

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

MUNICH (AP) _ Results Thursday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Botic Van de Zandschulp (8), Netherlands, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, def. Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, 6-3, 7-5.

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

