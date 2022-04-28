Thursday
At MTTC Iphitos
Munich
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
MUNICH (AP) _ Results Thursday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Botic Van de Zandschulp (8), Netherlands, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-2, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, def. Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Serbia, 6-3, 7-5.
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.
